Texas A&M Softball Star Set to Participate in MLB Home Run Derby X
Texas A&M softball star Mya Perez burst on to the scene late in her freshman year with a three-run homer that sent the Aggies into extra innings against their rival Texas Longhorns in the Austin Super Regional. Since that moment, she has yet to slow down.
Perez has come to be known for her impressive light-tower power that she can seemingly pull out of nowhere at any given time.
Perez will get an opportunity to put her power on display when she competes in the MLB’s Home Run Derby X on July 26 at Dell Diamond, home of the Round Rock Express.
What is Home Run Derby X?
Home Run Derby X is a new concept from the MLB that turns home run derbies into a three-on-three team matchup. The teams are comprised of an MLB legend and baseball and softball stars. Unlike a traditional home run derby where points are earned only for hitting homers, Home Run Derby X gives players an opportunity to earn points on defense, awarding a point for each ball caught. While one team is batting, the other team gets to play defense. Offensively, teams earn points per each home run hit. At the end of the event, the team with the most points wins.
Hailing from Corona, California, Perez will be representing her home state Los Angeles Dodgers in the event. She recently represented Team Mexico in the 2025 Women's Softball Pan American Championship, where she smacked a grand slam to give the squad a 4-0 lead over the Dominican Republic.
Before her career-altering moment against Texas her freshman season, Perez struggled for the Aggies. Perez recorded one home run, nine hits and nine RBI on a .214 batting average, but showed glimpses of what was yet to come.
Perez’s sophomore season was an extension of what she showed in the Austin Super Regional. She recorded 16 home runs, 67 hits and 73 RBI on a near-doubled .424 batting average. She broke a 43-year old Texas A&M program single season record for single-season RBI, while her .424 batting average was third best and .804 slugging percentage was sixth best all-time in school history.
For her efforts in her breakout season, Perez earned All-America Second Team honors, as well as NFCA All-Region Second Team and All-SEC First Team accolades in her sophomore campaign.
Perez’s skillset as a slugger should help the Dodgers immensely as they vie for a spot in the Home Run Derby X Finals Weekend, set in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sept. 19 and 20.