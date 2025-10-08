What Fall Ball Press Conference Says About Texas A&M Softball
It’s a new season for coach Trisha Ford, as she hopes to recalibrate her program after a heartbreaking end to the NCAA Regionals, where Texas A&M was the No. 1 overall seed but failed to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals.
Ford has built a new roster that features its fair share of transfers and highly recruited athletes, who she hopes can go the distance and return to the Women’s College World Series. There are several moving pieces and positions that Ford expects to have a better understanding of by SEC play, but knows that, until then, most positions, she said, will need to be earned.
Recently, the Aggies played in their fall exhibition game at Davis Diamond, where it was the first chance for the media and the 12th Man to experience what this year’s team has to offer.
“We opened up our fall play this past Friday against ULM,” Ford said. “Play 10 innings. We have a lot of new faces, a lot of new people at positions.”
Moving Forward
Head on.
That’s how Ford & Co. have taken the last several months after dropping a gut-wrenching loss to Liberty in the postseason.
“I will probably never forget that feeling for the rest of my coaching career,” Ford said.
Whenever a coach experiences a loss, it leaves a hole that is tough to fill. Fortunately for Ford, she knows there is a lesson that can continue to be echoed throughout the locker room that she hopes resonates with her team.
“I am always someone that will face things head on,” Ford said. “I think we have to learn from it. I hope to never have to go through that again, but we have to learn from it and move forward and grow from it. I think that’s something that helps us propel forward this year.”
Elite Transfer Class
Athletic.
That’s the word that Ford used to describe the class that A&M was able to bring in during the transfer portal window.
“Tallen Edwards has been a gold glover at third base, starting at second base,” Ford said. “Micaela Wark, a staple at OK State. Played some first base for us. Then, Taylor Pennell is another one. She was big for us. We needed to get another arm and another Lefty in the circle.”
Pennell got recognized for her skills and value within the group of pitchers.
“I recruited her because of her insides and her mentality on the field,” Ford said. “Trying to get her acclimated to Aggieland, which she has loved, but also getting in with our other pitchers' ears about how to handle pressure, how to handle big situations.”
Rebooted Pitching Staff
Losing ace Emiley Kennedy, who the Aggies have leaned heavily on over the last couple of seasons, has graduated, which has opened up questions about how the pitching department is going to perform.
“We have a bunch of different arms and a bunch of different looks, so I think that’s going to be a lot more of our attack, our style is keeping people off balance with all of our different looks,” Ford said.”
Luckily for A&M, the veteran depth, with key returners like Sydney Lessentine, Sidne Peters, Grace Sparks and Kate Munnerlyn, provides extra energy to the circle.
“It’s a very weird feeling,” Ford said. “I think the staff has actually meshed better because there isn’t one person that they know is going to get the ball all the time. They know they all have to contribute, and I think it's actually helped us.”
As a group last season, the A&M pitching staff had a 3.01 ERA with a 1.28 WHIP. There were moments when the pitching was dominant, but it also struggled. Hits were allowed. Runs were scored. Walks were allowed. Through thick and thin, Ford supported her group and credited the fantastic job her pitching staff did in massive games.
“Sydney Lessentine was, I thought, excellent last year,” Ford said. “I don’t know that you could put a freshman pitcher in a more stressful situation than what I did. She’s continued to get better and better. This fall, she’s been lights out.”
Ford also acknowledged the arm she gets to work back into the circle and how impressed she has been with the effort put in by other veterans.
“We get Sidne Peters back and that’s going to be a huge component for us to be successful,” Ford said. “She looked really sharp this week. We are going to have the opportunity to see a lot more innings and see how that looks, but those two combined with Grace Sparks coming back, having a good summer, and coming back ready to go. Kate Munnerlyn is another one that’s key.
A&M competes in three other scrimmages, free to the public, on October 8, 9, and 10 at Davis Diamond.
“Lots of opportunities to come watch the new team,” Ford said.