No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 9 Missouri Tigers Live Game Updates: Aggies Lead in Second Quarter, 17-0
The No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies return to Kyle Field after a quick road trip to Arlington last week to welcome the No. 9 Missouri Tigers, who are hitting the road for their first time this season.
The Aggies held off the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium last week after Nic Scourton strip-sacked Taylen Green on the Pigs' final drive to seal the deal on the 21-17 win, their 12th victory against Arkansas in the past 13 years.
How did Missouri do in their game last week? Trick question. They were on a bye last week, leaving them more rested for this marquee matchup against the Aggies.
With Conner Weigman now slated to start against the Tigers, the 12th Man will wonder how rusty the redshirt sophomore will be after missing the past three games with an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, an injury he suffered in the season opener against Notre Dame, but didn't start sitting out until the second half of the next game against McNeese State.
Of course, this does not go to say that his substitute did not impress. Marcel Reed was eye-opening in his three starts against Florida, Bowling Green, and Arkansas and if Conner Weigman shows to be his same self, then Mike Elko could have a tough decision on his hands, after already dubbing the starting quaterback spot a "game-time decision" for the remainder of the season.
Will the Aggies tame the Tigers in this matchup between two top 25 teams? Or will Missouri emerge victorious in their first road game of the season? Tune in here for live updates as the action goes down from Kyle Field.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Aggies win the coin toss and defer to the second half. The Tigers will receive the opening kick.
FIRST QUARTER
The Tigers got the drive started with a 27-yard hookup between Brady Cook and Luther Burden III, but the drive stalls there and the Tigers turn it over on downs after going for it on fourth down.
change of possession
Conner Weigman shows off his arm talent, which is just what his coaches need to see after sitting out for three weeks, and the Aggies get it done on the ground.
TOUCHDOWN, Texas A&M: Amari Daniels runs 25 yards, but is just barely short at the one-yard line. Daniels easily punches it in next play for the score. Bond's extra point is up and good.
Aggies 7, Tigers 0
change of possession
Daymion Sanders comes up with the sack on Brady Cook on third down to force the Tigers to punt.
change of possession
Conner Weigman connects with Noah Thomas for a big 29-yard gain, but nothing else comes of it, and the Aggies instead take their points via Randy Bond.
FIELD GOAL, Texas A&M: Randy Bond sinks a 44-yard field goal.
Aggies 10, Tigers 0
change of possession
The Aggies originally give up a 75-yard touchdown to Luther Burden III, but it gets called back due to Missouri having an illegal man down field. A delay of game pushes the Tigers back further, and Eli Drinkwitz eventually tells his men to punt it away.
change of possession
END OF FIRST QUARTER
SECOND QUARTER
Three consecutive first down pass plays find the Aggies quickly in the red zone, and it leads to Amari Daniels finding the end zone for the second time today.
TOUCHDOWN, Texas A&M.
Aggies 17, Tigers 0
change of possession
Nic Scourton blows up a run play for a big loss of yardage, and Missouri is unable to recover as they punt it away again.