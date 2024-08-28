Texas A&M 'Aware' of Threat Notre Dame TE Poses
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko is all too familiar with the Notre Dame offense headed into Saturday's season opener at Kyle Field, but it goes beyond his connection with quarterback Riley Leonard.
When speaking with the media Wednesday on the SEC Football Weekly Teleconference, Elko was asked about Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans, who torched Elko's Duke defense last season in a 21-14 win for the Fighting Irish.
Evans finished with six catches for a career-high 134 yards, and it's safe to say that Elko remembers that night just fine.
"I think he's got really, really good size, and so he becomes a difficult matchup," Elko said. "He runs welll. We had a hard time getting a big-bodied kid on him that was capable of running with him, and so I think that's the challenge that a really good tight end presents. And so obviously we're aware of him, and certainly a kid we're paying a lot of attention to, and a kid that we're going to have to do a much better job stopping this year."
A large chunk of Evans' production came from that game, as he failed to top 75 yards receiving in any other game last season. He finished the 2023 campaign with 29 catches for 422 yards and one touchdown.
Combine his proven ability against an Elko-run defense with Leonard's familiarity against his former head coach, and the Fighting Irish could find themselves with a notable edge Saturday night in College Station.
No. 20 Texas A&M and No. 7 Notre Dame will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.