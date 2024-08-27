Mike Elko Updates Texas A&M Injury Report Ahead of Notre Dame Opener
As if head coach Mike Elko didn't have a big enough challenge ahead of him facing Notre Dame in his first game as A&M's head coach, the former defensive coordinator lost running back Rueben Owens for likely the entire season thanks to a lower leg injury earlier this month.
The good news, however, is that Owens is the only player that Elko expects to be sidelined for the time being.
"Rueben is our only guy, I think everyone else was at practice this morning," Elko said Monday. "We got a couple of kids with nicks and bruises, but nothing holding them back or holding them out of practice. Really successful Fall Camp from that perspective."
Elko believes there is a chance Owens could make a return should the Aggies make a bowl game or the College Football Playoff, but fully understands that Owens might not return until 2025.
"There's an outside chance that if the season were to extend beyond the regular season, we'll have a chance to get him back for something. A lot to be determined on that, but it's just unfortunate," Elko said.
This doesn't mean that Owens' absence won't affect Texas A&M for the season. He was a vital part of the rushing attack in his freshman year in maroon and white, running for 385 yards and a trio of rushing touchdowns and 101 carries. He also added 12 receptions for 109 yards through the air.
Mike Elko has no need to fret, however, as Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels were the other stars of the A&M backfield last year, combining for 1,016 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns, and they are both fully healthy to start the 2024 season.
The No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies kick off against the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field this Saturday at 6:30 p.m.