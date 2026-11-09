Texas A&M Closes Out Embarrassing History With SEC Championship Game

Texas A&M was given 15 seasons to reach the SEC Championship Game. Unfortunately, the Aggies have officially run out of chances.

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that its Dec. 5. Championship game will be the last, ending a tradition that began in 1992. With the College Football Playoff expanding to 24 teams next season, the conference has decided that a standalone championship game is no longer necessary.

SEC Football Championship Game to conclude historic 35-year run as College Football Playoff expands: https://t.co/vAmplVAnW7 pic.twitter.com/ZRatt5BrvB — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 9, 2026

That’s rather unfortunate news for Texas A&M, which has spent the better part of a decade and a half waiting for an invitation to Atlanta that apparently got lost in the mail.

The Aggies have never appeared in the game since joining the SEC in 2012, and with a 4-5 record this season, there isn’t going to be a miraculous final appearance.

So Many Years of Almost

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; A detail view of the line of scrimmage during the first half of the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7 at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It’s not as though Texas A&M has been downright terrible throughout its SEC tenure. Johnny Manziel led an 11-win campaign in 2012, while the Aggies went 9-1 during the shortened 2020 season. Mike Elko even took the program to its first College Football Playoff last year.

None of those accomplishments resulted in a conference championship appearance, although the past two seasons provided chances to end that drought.

In 2024, Texas A&M entered its regular season finale against Texas knowing a victory would send it to Atlanta. Instead, the Longhorns won 17-7 at Kyle Field, holding the Aggies without an offensive touchdown and claiming the championship berth for themselves.

A year later, Elko’s team traveled to Austin undefeated at 11-0. Once again, a victory over the hated Longhorns would have secured its first trip to the SEC Championship Game.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Texas won, overcoming a halftime deficit to secure a 27-17 victory, ending any dream that Texas A&M would be making the trip to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to take on the Georgia Bulldogs and raise the conference’s most prestigious trophy.

Two years. Two opportunities to earn a championship berth by defeating your oldest rival. Two losses.

You almost have to admire the commitment to pain and suffering.

A Drought That Outlived the Championship Game

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies Hall of Fame coach R.C. Slocum is recognized during a time out in the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last time Texas A&M won an outright conference championship, Bill Clinton was president and the Big 12 was only three seasons old.

In December 1998, R.C. Slocum’s Aggies defeated Kansas State 36-33 in double overtime, completing a stunning comeback that denied the Wildcats an opportunity to compete for a national championship.

That remains Texas A&M’s most recent outright conference title. The Aggies haven’t played in a conference championship game since.

Texas A&M might eventually win an SEC championship, but it will never get the chance to celebrate doing so on that familiar December stage in Atlanta.

For a program with the Aggies’ resources, that’s a rather embarrassing legacy. Texas A&M joined the SEC expecting to compete for championships against the country’s best teams.

In the end, the SEC Championship Game came and went without ever inviting the Aggies to participate.

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