Skip to main content
All Aggies

Mike Elko’s Explanation for Texas A&M’s Costly Gamble Raises More Questions

The Aggies' early attempt to shift their momentum against the Gamecocks fell short, just like the rest of their offense.
Noah Ruiz|
Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko is seen against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images
Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko is seen against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Texas A&M Aggies

After coming off a bye week and one of the roughest stretches in the Southeastern Conference, Texas A&M football was looking for an upset win on the road against South Carolina. The cards seemed to be in head coach Mike Elko's favor when his defense forced a three-and-out, and the Aggies charged downfield right after, setting up a 47-yard field goal attempt to take the opening lead.

But instead of taking advantage of potential All-SEC kicker David Olano's leg, the Aggies opted to go with a trick play that saw the Illinois transfer take the ball in his own hands and hustle towards the right sideline. But instead of making it to the line-to-gain, Olano was stopped in his tracks, killing the early momentum that A&M had.

While not the root cause behind the Aggie offense's overall inadequacy, the misfired play kept them from scoring more in a game where they failed to score a single touchdown. Moreover, it told the tale of the first-ever college football team to have 450 or more total yards, zero turnovers and fail to reach the end zone. When asked postgame, Elko stated his reasoning behind the trick play decision; let's take a look below.

Another Failed Attempt

College Football Bracket Challenge

GET READY TO COMPETE

Pick your champion (you can change it later). We’ll email you when brackets open.

No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.See for complete details. The College Football Playoff (CFP) is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.

Texas A&M Aggies kicker David Olano
Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies kicker David Olano (24) is tackled by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Kendall Daniels Jr. (5) short of a first down on a punt fake run in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Olano was put in an impossible situation, perhaps statistics can explain why the Aggies put the fate of the drive in his hands above all others. Despite quarterback Marcel Reed being the face of the A&M offense, Olano is outscoring the veteran passer by eight points, 74 to 66.

Up to that point, Olano was perfect on the season and hadn't attempted a trick play with him set up to kick it, leaving South Carolina theoretically unprepared for a run on a fake. However, Elko's choice to go for it has left many scratching their heads, as the fundamentals have escaped the Aggies with Reed under center.

Despite entering his second full year as the starter, Reed has regressed in every major passing category, ranking among the worst in the SEC and Power 4 in terms of passer rating, completion percentage and interceptions. Against South Carolina was no different, as his best game, according to Elko, was still without a touchdown.

It's the fourth SEC game that the Aggies have not reached the end zone, and Olano has been able to shine thanks to drives stalling in the red zone. This comes a season after A&M was arguably a kicker away from a deep run into the College Football Playoff, and now, two losses away from losing bowl eligibility, the Aggies are still in hot water.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Noah Ruiz
NOAH RUIZ

Noah Ruiz is a journalist for Texas A&M Aggies on SI from New Braunfels, Texas. He graduated with a sport management degree from Texas A&M, where his lifelong passion for A&M football has been taken to new heights. He also has experience as a writer and editor for A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion, where he has experience covering football, baseball, basketball and soccer.

Share on XFollow ru1z2026
Home/Football