Texas A&M Could Get a Much-Needed Lifeline Under 24-Team CFP

It's official: the 24-team College Football Playoff is now a reality.

College football's postseason will double in size beginning in 2027, ending the short-lived era of the 12-team playoff and introducing a format that will change how programs measure success. Whether fans love the idea or believe the sport is quickly transforming into the NFL with marching bands, there's no denying that expectations across the country are about to change.

OFFICIAL: CFP to Expand to 24 Teams Starting with the 2027-28 College Football Season; Announces Exclusive Media Rights Agreement with ESPN to Televise New CFP Games through the 2021-32 Season



Full news release and fact sheet » https://t.co/duBPAfukQy — CFP (@CFBPlayoff) November 9, 2026

For Texas A&M, those expectations should be enormous.

The Aggies have poured extraordinary amounts of money into building a national championship contender, although the return on that investment has often resembled a lottery ticket somebody forgot to scratch. Doubling the playoff field doesn't fix anything, but it gives Texas A&M a much easier path to competing for a championship.

It also makes the consequences of failing to reach that stage much more severe.

A Lifeline for an Imperfect Program

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts to a call during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there's one thing Texas A&M has demonstrated over the past decade, it's that the program has an extraordinary talent for making life difficult for itself. Whether it's a disastrous road performance or an offense that occasionally forgets the purpose of scoring points, the Aggies have developed a habit of turning promising seasons into disappointments.

The expanded playoff provides some relief from that problem.

Under the 12-team format, a couple of losses could put a team in a difficult position before November. With 24 invitations available, there will be more room for mistakes, giving programs like Texas A&M a chance to recover from the occasional Saturday when nothing goes according to plan.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

That doesn't mean the regular season becomes meaningless. Losing to Texas will still sting, and good wins and rough defeats will determine seeding. But an ugly loss in October no longer has to become an obituary for the entire season.

Mike Elko's 11-2 campaign in 2025 demonstrated what Texas A&M could accomplish under his leadership. The disappointing 2026 season shouldn't erase that achievement, and Elko deserves some patience as he attempts to get the program back on track.

Beginning next season, however, that patience should become much harder to earn.

Missing the Playoff Would Be Inexcusable

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Vicari Swain (4) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Isaiah Horton (7) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M didn't hand Elko a six-year contract extension worth approximately $69 million to compete for invitations to the Texas Bowl. The school made that investment because it believed he could establish the Aggies among college football's best programs, and the new postseason format makes that expectation easier to fulfill.

There is no reasonable excuse for Texas A&M to miss a 24-team playoff under normal circumstances.

The Aggies recruit at a level most programs would envy, and their financial resources provide advantages that should make postseason participation normal. If Elko can't produce one of the country's 24 best teams with everything available to him, Texas A&M should have a serious conversation about whether he's the right person to lead the program.

Missing the playoff should be a fireable offense. Making it, meanwhile, shouldn't automatically qualify as a successful season.

Under the new system, merely receiving an invitation won't carry the same significance. The Aggies should expect to win postseason games, with anything less raising legitimate questions about whether the program is progressing.

If the Aggies still can't get through the door, somebody will have an awful lot of explaining to do.