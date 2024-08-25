Texas A&M DB Open to Being Emergency Running Back
The Texas A&M Aggies were hit with some gut-wrenching news earlier this month when standout running back Rueben Owens suffered a season-ending lower-body injury.
Coach Mike Elko's offense still has a deep running back room that features Le'Veon Moss, Amari Daniels and EJ Smith, but the defense has some potential backfield standing at the ready if more injuries arise.
When speaking with the media on Aug. 12, Texas A&M defensive back Dalton Brooks admitted that he could "always" be available if the team needed an emergency running back.
"Oh yeah, I could always do that," Brooks said. "You know, that's something that's that was a part of my game before I got here, and it'll probably always be a part of my game. But for now, I love defense."
247Sports' high school scouting report for Brooks called him a "big-play machine at running back." In 2020 at Shiner, the four-star recruit won Offensive MVP in the Texas 2A D-I state championship, a Texas District 13-2A-I Defensive MVP and was a first-team selection at running back, per 247.
Brooks is also cousins with former Texas Longhorns running back and current Carolina Panthers rookie Jonathon Brooks, who was one of the top ball-carriers in college football last season. Running back ability clearly runs in the family.
Last season, Brooks posted 18 total tackles (10 solo) and had one interception. His pick came in the 31-23 loss to Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl, a game in which he also finished with a career-high seven total tackles.