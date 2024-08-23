20 Texas A&M Aggies Named to Senior Bowl Watch List
The Texas A&M Aggies could end up being well represented once the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around next spring.
The Reese's Senior Bowl released its annual watch list on Thursday, and a whopping 20 Aggies were featured. The event allows both established and lesser-known NFL draft hopefuls to show what they can do in front of scouts from all 32 teams. Clearly Texas A&M is seen as a program that's expected to produce NFL-ready talent next draft cycle if this watch list is any indication.
Here are the Aggies who made the list:
- WR Jabre Barber
- K Randy Bond
- DL Josh Celiscar
- DB Tyreek Chappell
- LB Solomon DeShields
- DB Jaydon Hill
- DB BJ Mayes
- TE Garrett Miller
- WR Moose Muhammad III
- OL Ar'maj Reed-Adams
- DL Albert Regis
- DE Nic Scourton
- RB E.J. Smith
- DL Shemar Stewart
- WR Noah Thomas
- DL Shemar Turner
- TE Tre Watson
- QB Conner Weigman
- LB Scooby Williams
- OL Trey Zuhn III
Texas A&M has had at least three players selected in each NFL Draft the last four years. This past April, linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (Green Bay Packers, second round), defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson (Cincinnati Bengals. third round), offensive lineman Layden Robinson (fourth round, New England Patriots) and receiver Ainias Smith (fifth round, Philadelphia Eagles) were all selected.
The Reese's Senior Bowl will begin on Saturday, Feb 1 at Hancock Whitney Stadium on campus at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, AL.