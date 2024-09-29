Texas A&M Drops Out of AP Top 25 Despite Fourth-Straight Win
The Texas A&M Aggies have reeled off four straight wins after a season-opening loss to Notre Dame, but the AP voters are apparently not buying the hype out of College Station.
Texas A&M fell out of the AP Poll in Sunday's Week 6 release of the rankings after a 21-17 win over Arkansas in the final Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium. Alabama moved up three spots to No. 1 after a thrilling 41-34 win over Georgia, which moved down from No. 2 to No. 5 with the loss.
Four of the teams in the top five are SEC programs, with the conference boasting eight programs overall in the latest rankings. The Big Ten had seven teams while the Big 12 had four.
The Aggies started the season at No. 20 fell out of the rankings after that 23-13 loss to the Fighting Irish. Texas A&M was unranked during blowout wins over McNeese and Florida before jumping back up to No. 25 ahead of a 26-20 win over Bowling Green.
That win then propelled the Aggies to No. 24, which makes the decision by the voters to drop Texas A&M out of the ranking entirely after a conference win on a neutral field a bit head-scratching. The Aggies were hardly perfect against an up-and-down Arkansas team, but overcame an early 14-7 deficit and held the Razorbacks to just three points in the second half.
The Aggies have found their juice with Marcel Reed at quarterback, and carry tons of momentum headed into a matchup with No. 9 Missouri next week in College Station.
With an upset win at home, Texas A&M will leave little doubt about being deserving of a spot in the AP Poll. But more importantly, the Aggies could secure a resume-defining win as they look to earn a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff.