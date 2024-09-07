Texas A&M WR Throws Punch After Getting Mouthpiece Ripped Out
The Texas A&M Aggies delivered some knockout punches against the McNeese State Cowboys during Saturday's meeting in College Station, but Moose Muhammad III took this a bit too literally.
Before the Aggies headed into halftime with a 38-0 lead, the Texas A&M receiver drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for delivering a punch to a McNeese defender. Suprisingly, Muhammad III was not ejected for the infraction.
He stayed in the game and caught a three-yard touchdown late in the second quarter, his first of the season.
Take a look at the video of the punch, courtesy of Brent Zwerneman from the Houston Chronicle:
Former Aggies defensive back Leon O'Neal Jr. responded to the video on X (Twitter) and pointed out that the defender pulled out Muhammad's mouthpiece, leading to the punch.
"Yanked his mouthpiece out bruh was asking for it moose have to be smart in this situation. But i get the frustration," O'Neal Jr. wrote.
Muhamamd III was held without a catch in A&M's 23-13 loss to Notre Dame in the season opener. The Aggies offense was held in check against an elite Fighting Irish secondary, but the team had a major pick-me up agaisnt McNeese State.
Through three seasons as an Aggie, Muhammad III has showed off his highlight-reel ability as a pass-catcher. He's totaled 75 catches for 1,108 yards and 10 touchdowns during his time in College Station, which was highlighted by a 610-yard season in 2022.
He'll look to continue bringing a spark to the A&M offense as the Aggies play their first SEC game of the season next week against Florida.