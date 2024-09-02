Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman Addresses Struggles: 'No Excuses!'
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman vomited on the Kyle Field turf in front of a national audience Saturday, but that became somewhat of an afterthought considering how much he struggled in the season-opening loss to No. 7 Notre Dame.
The No. 20 Aggies were a no-show on offense in the 23-13 defeat, as Weigman finished 12 of 30 passing for just 100 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He met with the media Monday and admitted there's "no excuses" for his performance but is ready to move forward and forget about it.
"I take it back to my baseball days: So what, next pitch," Weigman said. "That's how I approach every sport I play. I told my teammates this morning that I have to be better. There's no excuses for the way I played."
He added that he embraces the criticism and isn't afraid to face the negative talk, a quality that the Aggies will need out of their starting quarterback if this season is going to be a success.
"I won't back down from anything," he said. "I'll face it head-on. I'll be the first to tell you that I didn't play well."
It's unlikely to get much worse for Weigman, and A&M fans would be better off not overreacting to season-opening struggles against a Notre Dame defense that looks like it could be elite this year. Weigman and the Aggies certainly have work to do, but a Week 1 loss is far from indicative of what could be in store for Mike Elko's team as the 2024 campaign treads on.
The Aggies will have a chance at putting together a significant bounce-back performance when they host McNeese on Saturday on 11:45 a.m. CT.