Texas A&M LB Shouldering Blame for Notre Dame Loss
Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Tauren York is taking one for the team after a season-opening setback to No. 7 Notre Dame on Saturday.
When speaking to the media following the 23-13 loss at Kyle Field, York admitted that he was to blame for the defensive breakdown on Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price's 47-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. The score gave the Irish a 13-6 lead and allowed the ground game to build momentum for the rest of the second half.
"I feel like the breakdown was me. I missed the tackle on the long touchdown," York said. "And of course, I know they ran for 200 yards. I would probably say three quarters of that was in the second half. So we got to lock in more. I feel like it's on me at the end of the day. I have to get these guys right."
The Aggies eventually tied the game at 13-13 with 11:49 to play in the fourth on a one-yard score from Le'Veon Moss, but Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love scored the go-ahead 21-yard touchdown with 1:54 left.
Texas A&M's defense mostly held Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard in check, as he went 18 of 30 passing for 158 yards and no touchdowns. However, he was productive on the ground, combining with Love and Price for 198 rushing yards on 34 carries as a unit.
As for York, he tied with teammate Will Lee III for a game-high nine total tackles, but clearly feels that number should have been 10.
He'll remain a key part of A&M's defense as the team looks to bounce back in Week 2 against McNeese.