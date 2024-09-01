All Aggies

Aggies Edge Nic Scourton Injured vs. Notre Dame

New star Texas A&M Aggies transfer Nic Scourton was injured in the second quarter vs. Notre Dame

Matt Galatzan

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; A detailed view of a pylon prior to the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sp
Texas A&M Aggies star transfer edge rusher Nic Scourton is making his Kyle Field debut on Saturday night.

However, it may have been tremporarily cut short.

Early in the second quarter of their matchup vs. No. 7 Notre Dame, the Aggies' new pass rusher came limped off of the field with an apparent lower-body injury.

As of now, there is no word on the specificity of the injury.

However, per the ABC sideline report from Holly Rowe, Scourton breifly entered the injury tent, before making his way back to the bench with his teammates.

Scourton has since returned to the game.

Scourto
Following the drive, the Aggies defense was able to hold Notre Dame to a field goal, tying the game at 6-6.

Last season with Purdue, Scourton led the Big Ten in sacks this season with 10 and was tied for No. 9 in the nation alongside Alabama standout Dallas Turner, and Tennesee's James Pearce Jr, and had more sacks than probable first-round NFL Draft picks such as Florida State's Jared Verse, Penn State's Chop Robinson, Washington's Bralen Trice, and Ohio State's JT Tuimoloau. 

He also ranked fourth in the Big Ten in tackles for loss with 15. In his two years with the Boilermakers, Scourton had 72 tackles, three pass deflections, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 17 tackles for loss.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

