Texas A&M Remains Favored Over Notre Dame for Season Opener
With Week 1 of the college football season ready to start this week, the No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies are gearing up for their opener against the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
According to FanDuel, the Aggies are 2.5-point favorites despite the fact they are playing without running back Rueben Owens. They are also entering the game with a brand new head coach in Mike Elko, who is installing a new offense with Collin Klein, coming over from Kansas State to become the new coordinator.
The Fighting Irish are coming into Kyle Field with a new quarterback in transfer Riley Leonard, who has been working with head coach Marcus Freeman and the Irish offense since the spring.
Leonard and Elko should be intimately familiar with one another as Leonard was Elko's quarterback at Duke. Elko said at the SEC Media Days that it is going to be awkward to see Leonard on the opposing sidelines. He might know what makes Leonard tick, but Irish offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock will have Leonard prepared with a disguise.
Elko, who will address the media this week before the game, will almost certainly be peppered with questions about Leonard's abilities. He will also be forced to answer questions about seeing Leonard in the green and gold of the Fighting Irish.
Leonard entered the transfer portal after Elko took the job at Texas A&M. There were rumors swirling that Leonard was going to come to College Station with Elko, but it would have been extremely difficult to displace Conner Weigman, who was battling back from an injury.
Leonard came back from an ankle injury last season, but reinjured his leg at Florida State. The leg has since completely healed and he is back to doing Riley Leonard things. That means he can beat you with his arm, or extend plays with his legs. He has a full arsenal at his disposal.
The game is set for Saturday night at Kyle Field. Kickoff is set for 6:30 CT.