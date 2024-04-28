Texas A&M Aggies RB Transfer Target Dylan Edwards Picks Kansas State
On Friday, it was reported that the Texas A&M Aggies had "contacted" Colorado running back transfer Dylan Edwards, who was also being contacted by Ole Miss, Nebraska, Georgia, UCLA and Kansas State.
On Sunday, On3 reported that Edwards will be transferring to Kansas State.
The Aggies miss out adding Edwards as additional firepower for new offensive coordinator Collin Klein's running game.
In just one season with the Buffaloes, Edwards made an impact, including 768 yards from scrimmage and five scores. That includes 76 carries for 321 yards. Klein recruited Edwards to Kansas State during his time there, as the running back is from Derby, Kansas.
Edwards entered the transfer portal officially on Wednesday, and the 19-year-old was in high demand. He was the No. 181-ranked player nationally for the class of 2023 and the No. 11 running back. He was also the No. 2 overall recruit from the state of Kansas.
In the interest of adding more firepower to Klein's offense in College Station, Auburn wideout Ja'Varrius Johnson will be visiting Aggieland on Friday.