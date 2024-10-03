Texas A&M vs. Missouri: A Family Reunion for QB Marcel Reed
Marcel Reed is making some interesting headlines ahead of Saturday's home matchup against No. 9 Missouri.
The Texas A&M Aggies quarterback will have some family ties across enemy lines against the Tigers. His sister, Briah Reed, is the Assistant Director of On Campus Recruiting for Mizzou, making her a key part of the program's off-the-field success. Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz is well aware of the issues that a "conflict of interest" could cause against the No. 25 Aggies, something he discussed when speaking to the media recently.
“It’s created an interesting dynamic. At the end of the day that’s her brother and that’s her blood, and we know that she’s doing her job here,” Drinkwitz said. “But family is always so important and so we don’t want her to be in any type of conflict of interest. In fact I just saw her in the hallway just a second ago. But I’m not letting her in the copy room and she’s sure not going to have her eyes on the scouting report.”
Usually light-hearted with a likable sense of humor, Drinkwitz made it clear that Briah isn't allowed during the portions of practice where the Tigers implement their scheme and plans for the Texas A&M game.
“No I wasn’t joking. No, Briah is awesome. I actually didn’t even know until after the Florida game that that was her brother,” Drinkwitz said Wednesday. “If she wants to go to practice I’m sure she could be out there probably same as the media, first five periods.”
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko even joked about Briah "scouting" the Tigers when speaking to the media Wednesday during the SEC Weekly Teleconference.
“I was hoping maybe she could get out to practice and find some secrets for us,” Elko said Wednesday. “I’m kidding, of course. That would be crossing the lines. ... “I think you just kind of remind yourself that sometimes there’s a lot of family ties in this game.”
The Aggies are currently 2.5-point favorites ahead of Saturday's 11 a.m. CT kickoff from College Station.