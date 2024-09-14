WATCH: Marcel Reed TD Pass Puts Aggies Up Two Scores Early
No Conner Weigman, no problem for the Texas A&M Aggies.
Just before kickoff vs. the Florida Gators on Saturday, Weigman was ruled out thanks to a shoulder injury that he suffered vs. Notre Dame in Week 1.
As a result, backup Marcel Reed was thrust into the starting role in one of the toughest venues to play in college football.
And thus far, Reed has been very impressive, leading the Aggies to a back-to-back scoring drives to open the game, including a 29-yard touchdown pass to Theo Melin Ohrstrom to put his team up 10-0 in the first quarter.
Through the first quarter in Gainesville, Reed has completed 8 of 10 passes for 94 yards and the score, and has also rushed twice for 30 yards.
As of the touchdown drive, Reed has also singlehandedly out-gained the entire Florida offense on his own, with the Gators amassing just 10 total yards behind Graham Mertz.
Florida freshman QB DJ Lagway is also expected to be a factor for the Gators, as he entered the game toward the end of the opening quarter.
As for Reed, This is not the first time he has impressed on a big stage, with the redshirt freshman completing 20 of 33 passes for 361 yards and rushing for a score against Oklahoma State in relief of an injured Jaylen Henderson in the Texas Bowl last season.