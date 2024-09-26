Texas A&M Will Be Without Key Player vs. Arkansas
The Texas A&M Aggies have suffered another notable injury on the offensive line as the team prepares to face Arkansas at AT&T Stadium on Saturday in the Southwest Classic.
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said Wednesday during the SEC Weekly Teleconference that center TJ Shanahan will be out against the Razorbacks due to an injury.
"TJ will be out this week, and we'll kind of reevaluate next week," Elko said.
Elko kept things close to the vest when asked who would be the backup center behind Koli Faaiu, who will get the start in place of Shanahan.
"Well, without just telling everyone on the planet, what we're doing. I think a couple options. I think we got a couple options behind Koli," Elko said.
The Aggies have already lost offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. for the season. He got the start at center in the season-opening loss to Notre Dame.
Whether it's Conner Weigman or Marcel Reed getting the start against Arkansas, Faaiu will need to get on the same page with the quarterback in order to avoid snap issues. Weigman remains a game-time decision, per Elko.
No. 24 Texas A&M and Arkansas will kick off from Arlington on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.