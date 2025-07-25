Three Key Questions Texas A&M Needs to Answer to Contend
As the 2025 football season is officially under a month away, ESPN has released its 2025 'ifs' list: how contenders can come together. 14 teams are at +5000 or under this season, in regards to winning a national championship, with Texas A&M at +4000.
Last year, the Aggies got off to a sour start with a season opener loss to Notre Dame at home, but quickly turned it around with seven straight wins, including five in the Southeastern Conference. It seemed like their season then fell apart again as the Aggies lost four of their next five. So how did we get here?
Connelly gave Texas A&M three keys to victory to soar during the 2025 season, and even potentially win a national championship. Let's break it down:
1. Passing game needs to find more pop
Last season, Texas A&M spent a few games trying to find its starting quarterback, when a spark of offense during the LSU game from Marcel Reed landed him the starting spot. Reed, who was a freshman last season, produced the best QBR of any freshman in the SEC, finishing above Florida's DJ Lagway and even South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers.
What impressed fans the most about Reed was how quick he is on his feet, racking up 547 rushing yards, averaging 4.7 yards per carry as well as having seven rushing touchdowns. With the addition of KC Conception and Terry Bussey gaining more experience, could this be what makes the passing aspect pop?
2. A new pass rush needs to be better than the old one
Coming out of last season, the Aggies ranked 19th in defensive SP+, which marked the six time within seven years that the Aggies ranged from 16th to 21st. A big loss for the Aggies was ranking 85th in sack rate, only coming up with 25 sacks all season, compared to Boise State which ranked first with 55.
The good news is, Mike Elko and his recruiting staff picked up a couple of key pass rushers from the transfer portal. Elko grabbed Dayon Hayes from Colorado as well as T.J. Searcy from Florida, both players who were dominant for their programs.
3. The big play breakdowns are smaller
Last but not least, Connelly's last piece of advice for the Aggies is to make their big play breakdowns smaller. A big issue for the Aggies last year was the fact that they ranked fourth nationally in completion rate allowed with 53.3 percent and 19th in interception rate.
Texas A&M is returning its cornerback duo in Dezz Ricks and Will Lee III, who play with no fear and attack the ball at any chance they get.
With the Aggies kicking off their season against UTSA at Kyle Field, we will be able to see just how well they line up after the rough end to last season.