Texas A&M vs. LSU Tigers Early Preview: What the Stats Say
After Marcel Reed stunned LSU last season in a 38-23 comeback victory, the Tigers will for sure have circled its week 9 rematch when Texas A&M marches into Death Valley.
Since Texas A&M joined the SEC, and with the Texas Longhorns still out of the picture, LSU quickly became the fierce rival the Aggies needed. And the past games have surely delivered. From the seven overtime classic to last season’s Marcel Reed comeback, we might be in for another classic this time around.
It’s easy to get swept up in storylines like momentum and recent history, but if there’s one thing that doesn’t lie in sports, it’s the numbers. So, let’s take an objective look at where both teams stood statistically last season and how they’re shaping up heading into 2025.
Collin Klein’s Offense vs. Blake Baker’s Defense
While it may have seemed like offensive coordinator Collin Klein’s debut season in Aggieland fell short of expectations, the numbers tell a more optimistic story.
The Aggies ranked No. 9 in the SEC in scoring offense, averaging 30.4 points a game. While there were certainly a few disappointing outings, none more glaring than the loss against Texas, the Aggies consistently lit up the scoreboard throughout most of the season. They scored 30 or more points in eight games, including dropping nearly 40 points against Blake Baker’s LSU defense.
That same LSU unit struggled mightily in 2024. The Tigers ranked second-worst in the SEC in scoring defense, allowing 24.3 points per game. Their inefficiencies were felt across the board, finishing seventh-worst in passing defense (224.3 yards per game) and fifth-worst against the run (140.1 yards per game).
Texas A&M exploited LSU’s weaknesses in run defense last season, racking up over 250 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground. It so happens that all three A&M players who were responsible for the damage are returning in 2025, plus the return of star running back Reuben Owens.
The Aggies finished as the SEC’s second-best rushing offense in 2024, averaging 195.5 yards per game. With the return of their three-headed backfield monster and a top-five offensive line coming back, it’s fair to expect an even scarier rushing attack by the time Week 9 rolls around.
LSU does return standout linebackers Whit Weeks and Harold Perkins, along with emerging defensive lineman Dominick McKinley. But unless the Tigers see a few more breakout performers step up, their defense could once again struggle to contain A&M’s ground game.
Jay Bateman’s Defense vs. Joe Sloan’s Offense
One of the biggest talking points of Texas A&M’s offseason has been the future of its defense, especially after head coach Mike Elko’s blunt remarks following the crushing 35–31 loss in the Las Vegas Bowl. "I won’t have to watch this defense play like this ever again," Elko said in the postgame press conference, sending a clear message about the changes to come in 2025.
And Aggie fans would agree, no one wants to see a repeat of the 2024 defense. Under coordinator Jay Bateman, the unit ranked 9th in the SEC in scoring defense (21.0 points per game) and 12th in total yards allowed (367.3 per game).
There were flashes of promise, particularly in the close losses to Texas and Notre Dame, but when it mattered most, the defense struggled to come up with critical stops. And in football, that’s often the difference between a win and a loss.
It’s tough to pin down exactly how Joe Sloan’s LSU offense matches up against Texas A&M’s defense. In last year’s meeting, the Tigers managed just 23 points, but that doesn’t tell the full story. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier lit up the Aggies through the air in the first half, finishing with 403 passing yards and two touchdowns. However, his three interceptions proved too costly to overcome.
Perhaps A&M’s biggest success against LSU, though, came on the ground. The Aggies completely shut down phenom running back Caden Durham, holding him to just 15 yards. In total, LSU mustered only 24 rushing yards on 23 carries, forcing Nussmeier to shoulder the entire offensive load.
In 2024, LSU featured one of the best offensive lines in the country, a unit that gave Garrett Nussmeier the protection he needed to thrive. He finished second in the SEC in passing yards (4,052), second in touchdowns (29), and sixth in completion percentage (64.2%). But heading into 2025, four of those linemen are off to the NFL, leaving Nussmeier behind a rebuilt front.
That could spell trouble when the Aggies come to Baton Rouge, especially considering how last season’s matchup played out.
Overall, Texas A&M appears to match up well on both sides of the ball. Their offensive line should once again have the upper hand against LSU’s defensive front. But the most intriguing battle may come in the trenches on the other side: LSU’s new-look offensive line versus A&M’s brand new defensive front, a matchup that could ultimately decide the outcome of the game.