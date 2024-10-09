'Warrior & Ball Player': Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman 'Never Flinched' vs. Missouri
When injuries have become a significant part of the narrative surrounding your career, it would be a natural reaction from most to utilize a little more caution or even hesitate at times.
However, that was not the case for Texas A&M Aggies QB Conner Weigman vs. No. 9 Missouri Tigers on Saturday.
And his teammates and coaches took notice.
"Conner Weigman is a dog. He has battled some injuries," Scourton said. "(Weigman) is a warrior and ballplayer. He is a great competitor, and he's not backing down from anything."
Weigman, of course, was coming off of yet another injury that kept him out for multiple games. This time, it was an AC joint sprain he suffered vs. the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Week 1.
As a result, Saturday's matchup vs. Mizzou was just the 11th start of his three-year career in College Station.
On top of that, he was facing backlash from media and fans alike for both his injury history and his poor play vs. Notre Dame. Not to mention, the noise surrounding a 'QB competition' with red-shirt freshman Marcel Reed.
So how did Weigman respond? By dicing up the Tigers for over 300 yards of total offense, including completing 18 of 22 passes for 276 yards. He also rushed five times for 33 yards.
"He never flinched," Scourton said. "He was always in the training room working on getting his shoulder back. He was still motivating everyone. He never let any of the negativity get to him."
To anyone familiar with Weigman, none of this came as a surprise, however.
We have seen Weigman dice up a top-15 team and set an SEC freshman passing record against Ole Miss in 2022. We saw him beat a top-5 LSU team that very same season in just the fourth start of his career.
We have also seen the Aggies go 7-4 when Weigman starts, and average north of 30 points a game while outscoring opponents 208-115 in his 11 starts.
That doesn't exactly sound like a player who is in danger of losing his job does it?
At the very least, Aggies head coach Mike Elko sure doesn't think so.
"This kid's a winner," Elko said of his QB. "He's a competitor. He does everything he needs to do for Texas A&M football, and there are a lot of people right now that need to stand up and recognize what they've said over the last three weeks and take some ownership in it."