WATCH: Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Throws Highlight-Reel Touchdown
The Texas A&M Aggies are rolling on the road against the Florida Gators thanks to the play of quarterback Marcel Reed.
Getting the start for the injured Conner Weigman, Reed came out of Saturday's first-half lightning delay unfazed, extending A&M's lead in the third quarter with a impressive touchdown pass.
Rolling to his left, Reed effortlessly found Cyrus Allen in stride for a 73-yard touchdown to extend A&M's lead to 26-7.
The play gave Reed 178 passing yards on the day and two touchdowns. He also had a one-yard rushing score to end the first half.
Take a look at the 73-yard touchdown:
Reed is certainly making his case for being the starter over Weigman, who has struggled as a passer to begin the season. Add in the fact that Weigman's injury is in throwing shoulder, the Aggies might be better off rolling with Reed as SEC play continues.
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko expressed some major confidence in Reed when announcing pregame that he'd be starting.
"We're gonna go with Marcel Reed," Elko told ESPN. "I think Conner's gonna be ready in some type of backup form, but we just felt like watching pregame, Marcel is our guy today. ... He's gonna go out there and play a great game. We got a lot of confidence in him. He's been preparing for this moment, and we believe he's gonna lead this team."
In last week's win over McNeese State, Reed went 5 of 11 passing for 71 yards. He added seven carries for 43 yards on the ground.