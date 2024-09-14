All Aggies

Texas A&M vs. Florida in Weather Delay

The Texas A&M Aggies and Florida Gators are currently in a weather delay in Gainsville.

Sep 14, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) looks to throw before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies and Florida Gators were forced back into the locker room at the start of the second quarter Saturday in Gainsville due to a weather delay. Lightning was detected within eight miles of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Per ESPN's broadcast, the target restart time is 4:17 p.m. CT.

Texas A&M held a 10-0 lead at the time of the delay. The game marks the SEC season opener for both teams.

Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed got the start for the injured Conner Weigman, who is dealing with an AC sprain in his throwing shoulder. Reed found tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom for a 29-yard touchdown in the first quarter against Florida on Saturday.

"We're gonna go with Marcel Reed," Texas A&M coach Mike Elko told ESPN pregame. "I think Conner's gonna be ready in some type of backup form, but we just felt like watching pregame, Marcel is our guy today. ... He's gonna go out there and play a great game. We got a lot of confidence in him. He's been preparing for this moment, and we believe he's gonna lead this team."

At the time of the delay, Reed was 8 of 10 passing for 94 yards and the touchdown. Running back Le'Veon Moss had four carries for 35 yards.

