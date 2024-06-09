'We Just Find A Way!' Texas A&M Credits Composure For Comeback Win vs. Oregon
"Not sure I've ever been more proud of a team."
This is how Jim Schlossnagle opened up the postgame press conference Saturday after his Aggies took game one of the NCAA Super Regionals against Oregon.
Despite losing star outfielder Braden Montgomery in the very first inning due to a lower leg injury, Texas A&M rallied from an early three-run deficit to take the win, after the offense put up seven unanswered runs.
Chris Cortez also played a huge role in the comeback, pitching five and two-thirds innings, allowing two hits, and striking out 10 after a hectic start from Ryan Prager that only lasted one and two-thirds innings.
When asked about going forward without Montgomery, Schlossnagle's confidence in his team never faltered.
"We'll have to make some lineup changes tomorrow, but we can handle this. I mean, I'm very confident in our team, but at the moment I'm just sick to my stomach for Braden. It really stinks, he's really helped us get to this point," Schlossnagle said.
Chris Cortez also chimed in, saying he simply just goes out there to do his job.
"I don't try to come in and pitch to the scoreboard. My job is to get outs," Cortez said. "Prager's been awesome all year, and it was just an opportunity for me to go pick him up. I just knew if I went out and put up zeroes, the offense was going to score runs. That's my job. Just go out there and put up zeroes."
Texas A&M and Oregon face off in game two today at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2. If A&M wins, they're off to Omaha for the College World Series. If Oregon is victorious, a winner-take-all will take place tomorrow.