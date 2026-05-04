3 Non-Starters Who Could Be X-Factors for Texas A&M’s Offense in 2026

The players who define seasons are often those who elevate beyond expectations. Only 11 players can start on offense, but more than 11 can make an impact on a game.

Last season, Mario Craver did not start in Week 1 against UTSA, playing the fourth-most snaps among Texas A&M’s wide receivers. Nate Boerkircher was the No. 2 tight end behind Theo Melin Öhrström but made difference-making plays all season, like the game-winner against Notre Dame. Rueben Owens II led the team in rushing yards and got his first start in Week 8.

Several players could be potential X-factors for the Aggies in 2026. The players who exceed expectations could make the difference between an average and a great season.

Brady Hart, QB

Cocoa Tigers quarterback Brady Hart passes against Rockledge in the annual Barbecue Bowl Friday, November 1, 2024. | Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The redshirt freshman quarterback has caught the attention of players, media and staff this offseason. Brady Hart appeared in two games last season, playing against Utah State and Samford. He threw the ball five times, playing behind Miles O’Neill. With O’Neill transferring to North Carolina, Hart steps into the role as the QB2.

Marcel Reed has, for the most part, been durable in his career. He has had some in-game injuries, such as against Texas in Week 14, but has not yet missed a game. However, he takes lots of hits as a dual-threat quarterback and has a thin frame, weighing 185 pounds at 6'1".

Hart had some moments in the Maroon & White Game, particularly throwing deep to wide receiver Isaiah Horton. If Reed were to get hurt, there is optimism that Hart could step up in an emergency. In college football, it’s not about how many games you win — it’s how many you lose. If Hart were thrust into the game, could he provide enough to keep the Aggies afloat?

“I think what we have is two young kids with really talented arms … who look a lot more comfortable operating in the system right now,” head coach Mike Elko said to the media on March 24.

Jamarion Morrow, RB

Not many players have as much juice as Jamarion Morrow, whose speed is undeniable. He had flashes during his freshman season — appearing in 13 games and carrying the ball 43 times for 182 yards (4.2) — but was not the most consistent rusher.

With Le’Veon Moss, EJ Smith IV and Amari Daniels headed to the pros, Morrow moves into the role as the RB2 behind Owens. Morrow could make an impact as a pass-catcher as well; his two touchdowns led the running back room, while his 80 yards and six receptions were second to Owens.

Offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins shared earlier this offseason that Morrow shaved some weight heading into this season to try and get faster. The 5’9” back is listed at 205 pounds, a solid weight for a smaller player.

The twitchy runner could excel as a change-of-pace back behind Owens in a system that has utilized multiple running backs for multiple seasons.

Aaron Gregory, WR

Wide receiver Aaron Gregory during his recruiting visit with the Texas A&M Aggies. | @AaronGregory_07 - X

The player who has arguably generated the most buzz this offseason has been wide receiver Aaron Gregory. Heading into his true freshman season, Gregory has a clear path to playing time and could make an early impact on the offense.

Highlights from spring ball show Gregory making a strong impression, and players have spoken positively about the freshman wide receiver class. He and Madden Williams have looked better than the average freshman, suddenly making Texas A&M’s wide receiver room a deep unit.

“Aaron, he came in with the right mindset. He came in like, if you didn't really know who he was, you would think he's a vet already,” Horton said after the Maroon & White Game. “I'm proud of him, and he's going to help us a lot this year, for sure.”

If Gregory can emerge as an outside wide receiver opposite Horton, it would only make the Aggies’ offense stronger, especially as Ashton Bethel-Roman has dealt with some offseason injuries.

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