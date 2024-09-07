What Does A 52-10 Drubbing Of McNeese Actually Mean For the Aggies?
The Texas A&M Aggies defeated McNeese 52-10. They played an overmatched opponent at home. They beat them by six touchdowns.
That said, threshold question Texas A&M fans should be asking is what does this tell us about the Aggies?
Was there a statement to be made on Saturday?
It really does not make a statement. This was not a statement game. The statement was made last week when they lost to Notre Dame, at Kyle Field.
It is just a game where the Aggies blew out an inferior opponent.
Texas A&M was a big favorite. This is what the score was supposed to be. In fact, the score and margin of victory should have been higher.
The mere fact that the A&M defense gave up two scores to the Cowboys is troublesome.
WIll Lee and Marcus Ratcliffe played well and had nice interceptions. The intensity of playing down to an opponent's level has to be questioned by the rest of the defense.
The Cowboys scored on a 19-play, ball control, 75-yard drive against the Aggie defense. How does a team like McNeese push around Texas A&M for 19 plays on a single drive? It is understandable there were backups in the game at that point, but the Aggie's backups should have been able to win the game by the same score.
To make matters worse, the quarterback for McNeese was a backup and a redshirt freshman. He engineered a heck of a drive against one of the supposed top defenses in the SEC.
"Proud of the way we handled it. Important you play to your level and to your standards," Mike Elko said after the game. "In the first half, we were really efficient. In the second half, we got to play a lot of players and it wasn't pretty at times. It wasn't to our level at times."
On the other hand, a tip of the cap to Weigman for coming back and playing well. His accuracy was spot on. He looked like a more polished quarterback this week. Elko might have had something last week when he talked about Weigman's mechanics. It looks like he corrected the issue with his feet. His passes were on a dime.
Helmet stickers also go to the ground game for churning and burning, Le'Veon Moss had a good game against a third-rate defense, The backs ran hard for 333 yards and chewed up a lot of clock. They kept the defense off the field with long scoring drives.
That said at the end of the day, we still don't know exactly who the Aggies are just yet.
But we will found out a lot more next Saturday when they take on Florida in Swamp.