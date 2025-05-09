All Aggies

Texas A&M Advances To SEC Semi-Finals In Run-Rule

No. 2 Texas A&M defeats No. 7 South Carolina in quarterfinals, recording A&M's first run-rule in the SEC tournament.

May 8, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; Texas A&M infielder Kennedy Powell (1) reacts to her two-run homer with teammates during a game against South Carolina at Jack Turner Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images
No. 2 Texas A&M posts a 12-hit night against No. 7 South Carolina, recording the program's first run-rule in the SEC tournament, 12-4. The Aggies' powerful offense, combined with the Gamecocks' season-high five errors, led the Aggies to advance in the semi-finals.

Despite two home runs from the Gamecocks, they were only able to lead once, in the top of the second, before the A&M bats came alive. The bottom of the second was one to remember, as the Aggies blasted two two-run home runs, both with two outs.

It started with a first-pitch swing from junior Kennedy Powell, recording her first home run this season, which was a no-doubter over the fence. Another two-run shot from sophomore Mya Perez, gave the Aggies a 4-1 advantage after being down 1-0 just two swings earlier.

South Carolina was able to cut the deficit to one after a solo home run from sophomore Karley Shelton, followed by a fielder's choice, making the score 4-3 and putting the Gamecocks within reach.

The Aggies were able to extend their lead after a groundout from Perez was able to send senior shortstop Koko Wooley sliding into home. Heading into the top of the fifth 6-3, the Gamecocks went deep over the fence for another solo shot, this time from redshirt junior Quincee Lilio.

Heading into the bottom of the fifth, the Aggies would need six runs to complete the run rule, but that's never stopped them. It was a five-hit inning for the Aggies, starting with a single from freshman Kelsey Mathis. It was a 5 RBI night from Perez after she drove in two more Aggies off of a base hit up the middle.

A base-clearing double from freshman KK Dement put the Aggies within one run of completing the run rule, passing the baton to senior Kramer Eschete. On what was the Gamecocks' fifth error of the night, Eschete was able to reach first, sending Dement to round the bases, securing A&M's first run-rule in SEC tournament history.

With this win, the Aggies are set to face Texas in the semi-finals on Friday, May 9.

