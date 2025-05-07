Aggies Preparing For SEC Tournament Behind Veteran Stars
The Aggies are set to begin the SEC tournament on Thursday, May 8, playing the winner of South Carolina and Alabama. The Aggies are looking for a deep run in the SEC tournament against the best teams to prepare them for the NCAA tournament beginning later in May.
"I think we have a really good chance of winning it this year," senior pitcher Emiley Kennedy said. "This team, whoever we're paired up against to potentially play this year I think we can beat, and I think this year is our chance."
The confidence in this A&M team has been something that has separated them from other programs this season. With a 43-9 record on the year, and 16-7 in SEC play, it's safe to say that these Aggies are not afraid of who they may draw in the tournament.
"Anybody we go against, we're not afraid, we know we can beat," senior shortstop Koko Wooley said. "It doesn't matter if we're down 6-0 in the first inning or if we're up 6-0 in the first inning, I feel like we always feel like we are in the game."
The Aggies are an impressive 12-2 on the road this season with series wins against then-No. 22 Auburn, then-No. 16 Georgia, Missouri and then-No. 2 Tennessee.
"I think we just like the fight," Kennedy said after being asked about the record on the road. "When we go to other teams like their atmosphere, they're all for their team and we like going in and putting it to them especially when we went to Tennessee and shut them out on day one, and kind of shut their fan base up a little bit."
Kennedy and Wooley are the only two seniors on the roster who have been at A&M for four years, making this postseason the most special. The Aggies finished No. 1 in the regular season poll before heading into the postseason.
"A lot of people would ask us both all the time, why are you why here? Because I love it here," Wooley said. "It doesn't matter if we win games or not, we have fun, it's very family-oriented, but it is fun now to start winning games and still be having fun."
With a lot of postseason softball coming up, be prepared to see both Kennedy and Wooley out on the field for the Aggies starting on Thursday, May 8.