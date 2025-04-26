Texas A&M Aggies Drop Game One Against No. 9 Arkansas on Senior Weekend
No. 2 Texas A&M softball hosts No. 9 Arkansas this weekend for its last home SEC series of the season. In game one of the series, the Aggies fell short, 7-5, searching to tie the series tomorrow.
The Aggies got down early after two errors in the second inning tallied up for __ runs for the Razorbacks. A quick home run from senior Courtney Day got the Hogs on the board early, forcing A&M to play from behind. A throwing error from junior Kennedy Powell drove in another run for the Razorbacks with no outs on the board.
The Aggies were finally able to get out of the second inning, but not without allowing three runs first. An impressive lay out from senior Kramer Eschete ended the dreadful inning for the Aggies, sending them to the batter's box.
The Aggies still could not get anything going, only recording one hit that came in the first inning from Powell. The top of the fifth looked a lot like the second, Arkansas plating three. This time it came quickly, with a three-run shot from freshman Ella McDowell, making it a 6-0 ballgame.
Senior Allie Enright was able to get on base due to a fielding error, giving the Aggies their first base runner since a two-out walk was issued to graduate Mac Barbara. A double from the rookie KK Dement, sent Enright across home, putting the Aggies on the board in the fifth.
The Aggies managed to load the bases with no outs, driving in two runs in the sixth from none other than Dement. Dement is responsible for all three runs by A&M, leading the team tonight.
The Razorbacks were able to add an insurance run to their lead with a fielding error sending a Hog home, emphasizing their 7-3 lead. The Aggies headed back to the batter's box ready to create some chaos, but ultimately fell short, 7-5.
A couple of quick flyouts for the Aggies put two outs on the board in the bottom of the seventh, before a base hit from junior Amari Harper and a belted two-run shot from sophomore Mya Perez, put the Aggies within two late. Despite the late effort, the Aggies fell short 7-5 dropping game one of the series.
The Aggies are back in action at Davis Diamond for game two of the series, first pitch set for 4 p.m.