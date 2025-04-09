Texas A&M Aggies Jump to Highest Ranking Since 2008 in AP Poll
Texas A&M Aggies softball continues to improve as they move to No. 3 in the latest AP poll, matching its highest ranking since 2008. After an impressive weekend at then-No. 16 Georgia, the Aggies make a jump in the polls, continuing to move up since they were ranked at No. 7 preseason.
The Aggies sit at an impressive 34-5 record overall and 8-3 in Southeastern Conference play, making them a serious force to be reckoned with. The Aggies have 12 ranked wins over then-No. 19 Baylor, then-No. 8 Florida State, then-No. 13 Texas Tech, then-No. 3 Florida, then-No. 22 Auburn, then-No. 24 Alabama, and then-No. 16 Georgia.
A&M's five losses come from ranked teams as well, then-No. 10 Oklahoma State, then-No. 13 Texas Tech, then-No. 3 Florida and then-No. 24 Alabama. With that being said, the Aggies are riding a nine-game winning streak with no thought of slowing down soon this weekend against No. 6 LSU.
What stands out about the Aggies is their ability to dominate on both offense and defense. The Aggies are sitting in third place in batting average, .352 behind No. 1 Texas and No. 6 LSU. The Aggies are led in offense by sophomore first baseman Mya Perez, who is batting .450 with a team-high 12 home runs on the season thus far. Thanks to her 12 home runs, Perez also leads the team in RBIs with 55.
On the other side of the ball, senior right-handed pitcher Emily Leavitt is currently No. 2 in the conference for her impressive ERA of 1.05. Leavitt, who hasn't seen the circle as much this season, has stepped up in big moments like against Georgia when she got the save for A&M.
The Aggies face No. 6 LSU this weekend in hopes of another series win, looking to continue to climb up in the AP Poll.