All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Clinch Series vs Georgia

Texas A&M got the bats swinging late in the game to come back from a 4-0 deficit to clinch the series with a 12-5 win.

Olivia Sims

12th Man Photos

In game two of its doubleheader against Georgia, No. 4 Texas A&M came back from a 4-0 deficit to clinch the series. The Aggies had a late spark in offense after a rough pitching outing, coming back to win the series.

Junior right-handed pitcher Grace Sparks got the start for the Aggies in the circle and she struggled against a desperate Georgia offense. In just 0.1 inning, Sparks allowed three hits and three earned runs, which sent coach Trisha Ford to the A&M bullpen early.

The Bulldogs were able to drive in a run before going back-to-back on home runs, giving them an early 4-0 lead over the number four team in the country. The Aggies couldn't get anything going in the first or the second, before a huge third inning that tied the game back up.

A single from junior right-fielder Amari Harper sent senior left-fielder Kramer Eschete home, getting the Aggies on the board. Low and behold, none other than sophomore first baseman Mya Perez came up huge with a three-run home run, tying up the ballgame. "Offensively, we were just dynamic today," Ford said.

The Aggies looked to senior RHP Emily Leavitt to take over in the circle, who got the win for the Aggies, moving to a perfect 3-0 on the year. An offensive outburst from the Aggies in the fifth, they began to chip away from the Bulldogs. A hard hit single from graduate designated player Mac Barbara scored two, before senior center fielder Allie Enright and freshman second baseman KK Dement went yard for back-to-back homers.

"She's a freshman, she's hot," Ford said about Dement's performance today. To end her day against the Bulldogs, Dement singled up the middle adding on another run for the Aggies. Dement ended the second game with three RBIs, after her incredible grand slam in game one.

The Aggies will be back in action against the Bulldogs, Monday April 7 beginning at 5:00 p.m.

feed

Published
Olivia Sims
OLIVIA SIMS

Olivia Sims is an ambitious writer covering for Texas A&M Aggies on SI. Olivia is a junior communications student at Texas A&M, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree and a certificate in social media. Olivia was born and raised in Amarillo, Texas, into a diehard sports family where she grew up going to Spring Training for baseball each year and spending endless Saturdays on the couch watching college football. Her love for covering A&M athletics comes from the dedicated sports fan she is, as well as the love and respect she has for A&M as a whole.

Home/Other Sports