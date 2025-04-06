Texas A&M Aggies Clinch Series vs Georgia
In game two of its doubleheader against Georgia, No. 4 Texas A&M came back from a 4-0 deficit to clinch the series. The Aggies had a late spark in offense after a rough pitching outing, coming back to win the series.
Junior right-handed pitcher Grace Sparks got the start for the Aggies in the circle and she struggled against a desperate Georgia offense. In just 0.1 inning, Sparks allowed three hits and three earned runs, which sent coach Trisha Ford to the A&M bullpen early.
The Bulldogs were able to drive in a run before going back-to-back on home runs, giving them an early 4-0 lead over the number four team in the country. The Aggies couldn't get anything going in the first or the second, before a huge third inning that tied the game back up.
A single from junior right-fielder Amari Harper sent senior left-fielder Kramer Eschete home, getting the Aggies on the board. Low and behold, none other than sophomore first baseman Mya Perez came up huge with a three-run home run, tying up the ballgame. "Offensively, we were just dynamic today," Ford said.
The Aggies looked to senior RHP Emily Leavitt to take over in the circle, who got the win for the Aggies, moving to a perfect 3-0 on the year. An offensive outburst from the Aggies in the fifth, they began to chip away from the Bulldogs. A hard hit single from graduate designated player Mac Barbara scored two, before senior center fielder Allie Enright and freshman second baseman KK Dement went yard for back-to-back homers.
"She's a freshman, she's hot," Ford said about Dement's performance today. To end her day against the Bulldogs, Dement singled up the middle adding on another run for the Aggies. Dement ended the second game with three RBIs, after her incredible grand slam in game one.
The Aggies will be back in action against the Bulldogs, Monday April 7 beginning at 5:00 p.m.