Aggies Soar to No. 4 in Latest AP Poll
The Texas A&M Aggies soared in the AP polls to their season-high, No. 4 in the latest ranking from D1Softball.
The Aggies started off the season at No. 7 and have only gone up, much deservingly. The Aggies sit behind No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Florida and No. 3 Oklahoma, making the top 4 teams belong to the SEC.
The Aggies only have five losses on the season, all of them being against ranked opponents. A&M continues to improve each week, not only in the rankings off the field but also in their performance on it. They recorded a season-high 15 hits against LMU, proving how powerful this offense is.
Sophomore first baseman Mya Perez leads the Aggies as the biggest offensive threat, hitting 10 home runs on the season. Perez was awarded SEC player of the week after an unimaginable performance recording 11 hits, 8 runs, 3 home runs and 13 RBIs, leading the Aggies to a couple of midweek victory games over LMU.
The program really turned around after head coach Trisha Ford took over and the praise from fans has been nothing but positive. In 2022, the Aggies went 6-18 in SEC play, before Ford took over and led the Aggies to an improving 12-12 conference record the next season. Going into her second season as the head coach, Ford was able to add vital players to her roster, including Kennedy Powell, Kramer Eschete and Perez.
With an impressive resume as well as a gauntlet SEC schedule coming up, the Aggies strive to stay consistent and continue to improve in rankings every week. Notably, A&M does not match up with No. 1 Texas or No. 3 Oklahoma during the regular season, which could make the post-season that much more interesting.
The Aggies flip back-and-forth between home and away series, having road games against Georgia, Missouri and Tennessee. The remaining SEC home schedule consists of LSU and Arkansas.