Texas A&M Aggies vs Tennessee Volunteers Preview: Top 5 Showdown in Knoxville
No. 4 Texas A&M heads to No. 4 Tennessee to finish out the regular season before heading into the SEC tournament. The Aggies have been hot this year with an overall 41-8 record, 14-6 in the SEC.
After an incredible start to the SEC with series wins over Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Missouri, before going 1-3 in their last four games, losing the series finale against Missouri and the series against Arkansas.
After a 14-game win streak starting on March 23, the Aggies got run-ruled in the series finale against Mizzou, 1-9 and they couldn't seem to get back on track. A midweek win over Louisiana gave the Aggies and 12th Man some hope, before a tough Arkansas team came to town and took the series two games to one.
A&M heads to Knoxville to take on an impressive Tennessee team, ranking number two in the nation with a 39-11 record overall, and a 14-7 record in the SEC. The Lady Vols have been trending up recently with series wins over then-No. 1 Texas and then-No. 2 Oklahoma.
Tennessee has a dominate player, redshirt sophomore Taylor Pannell who ranks top 10 in the SEC this season in batting average, slugging percentage, on base percentage, hits, homeruns and RBIs. Pannell has started in all 50 games for the Lady Vols, and will continue to thrive as she is batting .421 in SEC play for the season.
Another key player for the Lady Vols is junior pitcher Karlyn Pickens who has an impressive 11-3 record with a 1.25 ERA. Similarly, Emiley Kennedy, star Aggie pitcher has compiled a 17-4 record with a 2.71 ERA.
The series will be a hard fight from Thursday through Saturday, making it anyone's game, depending on who gets the bats swinging first, hard and consistently.
Game 1 is set for Thursday May 1st at 5 p.m.