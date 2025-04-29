Texas A&M Aggies Back On Track After Breaking 3-Game Losing Streak
"I think I can sleep tonight and I'll be able to eat," coach Trisha Ford said after avoiding the sweep against No. 9 Arkansas.
The Aggies fought for three days straight, yet ultimately came up short 7-5 and 7-4 the first two days, before coming back and winning game three 2-0.
The last day of senior weekend was extra special for the Aggies as they were able to honor their seven seniors with a shutout win over the Razorbacks.
"Koko and Emiley you know they kind of brought me in," Ford said. "They were already here and [I'm] very thankful for everything they've done."
Trying to avoid what would've been the Aggies first sweep of the season, Ford mentioned how she shuffled the lineup and gave insight on what started to work better.
"We changed the lineup a little bit, put Mac behind the dish, wanted to get a little more offense in it," Ford said.
An addition to her lineup was freshman Frankie Vrazel who has been competing for a spot in the lineup, who got a chance today and drove in the first A&M run.
"I can't say enough good things about Frankie," Ford said. "... Frankie doesn't get too high, too low, she just goes in there and she's like it's just time for me to do my job."
Ford had nothing but good things to say about senior pitcher Emiley Kennedy, who recorded her fifth shutout of the season.
"She executed pitches at a high rate, a higher rate than she had been," Ford mentioned. "I felt like she was very kind of stoic, you could see that kind of killer instinct in her."
The Aggies are finishing out their SEC slate in Knoxville, Tennessee, this weekend to take on No. 2 Tennessee. Play will start on Thursday, May 1st at 5 p.m. streaming on SEC Network.