Texas A&M Softball Breaks Arch-Rival's Historic Winning Streak

Texas A&M softball traveled this past weekend down the road to take on their rivals, the Texas Longhorns, at Red and Charline McCombs Field for a three-game series.

After dropping the first two matchups by one run, Trisha Ford and Co. were able to do something only one other team this season has been able to do to Mike White’s club.

Put an L in the loss column.

With the 9-7 win, the Aggies handed the Longhorns their second loss to move to 24-11 overall this year. During the game, in which the Aggies racked up 13 hits and five extra bases, the Longhorns recorded three errors and only seven hits.

More On A&M Breaking The Texas 29-Game Winning Streak

Mood when you take down No. 1 👍 pic.twitter.com/5wwZVrMFPd — Texas A&M Softball (@AggieSoftball) March 29, 2026

Heading into Sunday's matchup, the Maroon and White’s batting lineup had to face one of the Burnt Orange’s best arms, Teagan Kavan. Entering the afternoon, the right-handed pitcher played a key role in the 29-1 start as she was 10-0 when she stepped into the circle.

That record also came to an end as she was charged with the loss after the Aggies forced her to throw 5.2 innings, during which six of the eight earned runs were charged to her, off 11 hits and four walks. The pitching staff for the Aggies was able to finally pull through with three pitchers making appearances, as Kate Munnerlyn was awarded the win after her 4.1 innings pitched with three hits and three earned runs. Sydney Lessentine and Grace Sparks also got their chance, combining for the other 2.2 innings.

A&M’s batting lineup was able to apply the pressure to the pitching staff early after scoring three runs in the top of the first inning before Texas answered with one of their own. Those first three runs came courtesy of Ariel Kowalewski’s RBI double and Micaela Wark’s 2-run bomb over the left field fence. In the following inning, A&M added to the lead with a KK Dement dinger to left field.

A miscommunication gave Texas a run back in the fifth inning after a baserunner stole home, but a strong sixth inning saw A&M post a five-spot, as the lead extended to 9-3. During that period, Kennedy Powell registered an RBI double followed by Kowalewski’s RBI single before two errors resulted in three more runs.

The Longhorns were able to cut into the lead after a nerve-wracking seventh inning where four runs crossed the plate to get within two runs, but the Aggies’ pitching staff stood strong to take the finale of the Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown.

Wark wrapped up the final game, going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI, with Powell finishing 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI, and two runs scored. Kowalewski and Vrazel also each tallied a double and numerous hits, with Dement’s solo shot going down in the books.

Next up for A&M is a date with No. 11 Georgia starting on Thursday, April 2 and concluding on Saturday, April 4.

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