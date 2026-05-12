Get to Know Texas A&M Softball’s Opponent UConn Huskies

First order of business? Study UConn. That's the firs team Texas A&M softball will take on in the Bryan-College Station Regionals.

The Huskies are 31-26 overall and coached by Laura Valentino, while the Aggies are 36-17 and led by head coach Trisha Ford.

UConn came out of the Big East conference and was 18-6 heading into the postseason. On the road, they were 14-3 at home, 13-8 away, and 7-6 on a neutral field. They’ll be taking on A&M on May 15 at 2:00 p.m. on ESPN2.

More On the Huskies Season

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The Aggies will take on the UConn Huskies on Friday at 1 PM CT 👍#GigEm pic.twitter.com/Ifc0s9YDdf — Texas A&M Softball (@AggieSoftball) May 10, 2026

Just like the Aggies, the Huskies played several tough programs that knew how to find a way on base and field the ball effectively to get off with a clean frame.

Their season opened with the JoAnne Graf Classic, featuring four games, all of which ended in losses. A quick bounce back happened in the LowCountry Classic with two straight wins before dropping to its next three opponents.

Five games then took place in The Hampton Inn Gulf Coast Classic, with four of those five games ending in losses, so it was not the ideal start the squad wanted.

After that tournament, a five-game series took place in the Liberty Invitational, with four of those five matchups not going their way again before conference play started.

St. John's was their first conference competition, where UConn took 2-of-3 in that series before a non-conference game against Stonehill that went in the books as a win. Following that mid-week affair, Seton Hall stole two games that weekend before all three games against No. 9 Arkansas went down as a sweep, with more losses piling up.

Two wins did come against New Haven before the loss to Boston. A three-game sweep of DePaul was followed by three more wins against Villanova, putting the team on a six-game winning streak. That total was added to by three more wins against Butler and a win against Bryant before the streak came to an end against Providence, when UConn lost two of those three games. One more non-conference win came against Hofstra before taking two of the three games against Creighton and all three against Georgetown.

In the Big East tournament, UConn registered back-to-back wins over Creighton and Butler before dropping one to Creighton and then winning the finale against them, 8-3, which is why they landed where they are now.

It is a dynamic group that can pitch, hit, and field. As of May 9, the Huskies had a batting average of .292 and were holding opponents to .279. UConn’s slugging percentage was at .491 with an on-base percentage of .392 to align with a .968 fielding percentage.

Tough outing for the Aggies, but an opponent that they will be excited to square off against.