Texas A&M Star Pitcher Emiley Kennedy Receives SEC Pitcher of the Week Honors
After an already impeccable senior season, A&M's left-handed pitcher Emiley Kennedy received SEC Pitcher of the Week after recording two wins against No. 2 Tennessee.
Kennedy is sitting at her best collegiate record, 19-4 after suffering losses to all ranked teams.
The ace has been incredible for the Aggies all season, with one of her most impressive performances against then-No. 2 Tennessee, where she recorded her sixth shutout of the season. Kennedy pitched all seven innings recording ten strikeouts and only allowing one hit. Head coach Trisha Ford has mentioned before how much "Lefty" means to this program.
"Emiley Kennedy probably threw her best game of the year," Ford said. "It was lights out."
Following her shutout, the Aggies lost game two of the series, before Kennedy came back out to the circle to record her 19th win of the season. In this run-rule win thanks to the A&M offense, Kennedy pitched all five innings, recording six strikeouts and only allowing two runs off of three hits.
Kennedy has been phenomenal all season and earned a spot in the AUSL professional softball league for its inaugural season. Kennedy received her "golden ticket" after her incredible midweek performance against Louisiana in which she recorded another win to add to her resume.
"Going into this year I knew I had aspirations to go beyond college softball," Kennedy said. "I had a hint that I was going to get drafted but getting the Golden Ticket today was really just like, wow it's real."
Kennedy will most promisingly get the start for the first game in the SEC tournament on Thursday, May 8 against South Carolina and Alabama/Auburn. Kennedy will look to continue an already impressive season, trying to pick up as many wins as possible as the Aggies look to go on a deep run in the SEC tournament.