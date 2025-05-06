All Aggies

Texas A&M Star Pitcher Emiley Kennedy Receives SEC Pitcher of the Week Honors

After recording two more wins against No. 2 Tennessee to an already impressive 17-4 record, Emiley Kennedy is awarded SEC Pitcher of the Week.

Olivia Sims

April 15, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Texas A&M pitcher Emiley Kennedy delivers a pitch during the game with Alabama at Rhoads Stadium Monday.
April 15, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Texas A&M pitcher Emiley Kennedy delivers a pitch during the game with Alabama at Rhoads Stadium Monday. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

After an already impeccable senior season, A&M's left-handed pitcher Emiley Kennedy received SEC Pitcher of the Week after recording two wins against No. 2 Tennessee.

Kennedy is sitting at her best collegiate record, 19-4 after suffering losses to all ranked teams.

The ace has been incredible for the Aggies all season, with one of her most impressive performances against then-No. 2 Tennessee, where she recorded her sixth shutout of the season. Kennedy pitched all seven innings recording ten strikeouts and only allowing one hit. Head coach Trisha Ford has mentioned before how much "Lefty" means to this program.

"Emiley Kennedy probably threw her best game of the year," Ford said. "It was lights out."

Following her shutout, the Aggies lost game two of the series, before Kennedy came back out to the circle to record her 19th win of the season. In this run-rule win thanks to the A&M offense, Kennedy pitched all five innings, recording six strikeouts and only allowing two runs off of three hits.

Texas A&M catcher Julia Cottrill (42) hugs pitcher Emiley Kennedy (11) after beating Texas in the NCAA Super Regional opener.
Texas A&M catcher Julia Cottrill (42) hugs pitcher Emiley Kennedy (11) after beating Texas in the NCAA Super Regional opener at Red & Charline McCombs Field on Friday, May 24, 2024 in Austin. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kennedy has been phenomenal all season and earned a spot in the AUSL professional softball league for its inaugural season. Kennedy received her "golden ticket" after her incredible midweek performance against Louisiana in which she recorded another win to add to her resume.

"Going into this year I knew I had aspirations to go beyond college softball," Kennedy said. "I had a hint that I was going to get drafted but getting the Golden Ticket today was really just like, wow it's real."

Kennedy will most promisingly get the start for the first game in the SEC tournament on Thursday, May 8 against South Carolina and Alabama/Auburn. Kennedy will look to continue an already impressive season, trying to pick up as many wins as possible as the Aggies look to go on a deep run in the SEC tournament.

feed

Published
Olivia Sims
OLIVIA SIMS

Olivia Sims is an ambitious writer covering for Texas A&M Aggies on SI. Olivia is a junior communications student at Texas A&M, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree and a certificate in social media. Olivia was born and raised in Amarillo, Texas, into a diehard sports family where she grew up going to Spring Training for baseball each year and spending endless Saturdays on the couch watching college football. Her love for covering A&M athletics comes from the dedicated sports fan she is, as well as the love and respect she has for A&M as a whole.

Home/Other Sports