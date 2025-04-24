Trisha Ford Recaps Texas A&M's Win vs. Louisiana, Commends Players Bounce Back
After dropping the series finale game against Mizzou last weekend, No. 2 Texas A&M got the train back on the track with a midweek win over Louisiana, 11-2. The Aggies head into senior weekend, hosting No. 9 Arkansas for another top-10 matchup at Davis Diamond.
Coach Trisha Ford condemned her pitchers, specifically junior right-hander Grace Sparks as well as freshman right-handed Sydney Lessentine.
"Our plan was for Grace to go through one time through the lineup, depending on where that fell," Ford said. "...Lessentine came in and was pretty efficient."
Ford had some high praise to give to freshman KK Dement, who has the second most home runs on the team.
"I just think she's special. I think she understands situations, she understands what her job is," Ford said. "...I think we are blessed to have her to be honest with you."
An intentional walk in the fourth issued to graduate Mac Barbara, brought up some conversation about a lineup shuffle.
"The thing that we had talked to Koko [Wooley] about was, the reason why we were putting her behind Mac was that I think Koko is so dynamic, that she can just find a plethora of ways to get on base," Ford said.
Ford took us back to the basics, commending senior Allie Enright's grand slam, but from a different perspective: how everyone in front of her got on base.
"I think what set up that grand slam was Mac's obviously intentional walk, and then how about Koko taking a walk in that situation," Ford mentioned.
The biggest moment from this game though came after the last pitch was thrown. Senior left-handed pitcher Emiley Kennedy was presented with a golden ticket, to play in the inaugural Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL).
"I'm just proud of her you know, and her and I will talk after this year is over but what this kid has done since I've gotten here is just tremendous," Ford said. "I've asked a lot of her, I've demanded a lot of her, she'll tell you that I am the hardest on her."
The Aggies are staying home this weekend, set to host No. 9 Arkansas for their last home series, looking for some vital top-10 wins during senior weekend.