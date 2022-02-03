Top 2023 Recruit Lebbeus Overton Reclassifies To 2022; Aggie Bound?

Skip to main content

Top 2023 Recruit Lebbeus Overton Reclassifies To 2022 Class; Aggie Bound?

2023's top recruit has reclassified to the 2022 class, and Texas A&M could be his landing spot

Heading into the final stretch of what has already been a historic 2022 recruiting cycle, Texas A&M has cemented the top class in the country, beating out the likes of traditional powers such as Alabama and Georgia.

The Aggies accomplished this in part by landing a pair of SI99 recruits including the No. 1 defensive prospect in the country, Shemar Stewart.

However, their defensive line additions may not necessarily be done as of yet.

On Thursday morning, one of 2023's top recruits, defensive end Lebbeus Overton, elected to reclassify to the 2022 class, making him eligible to be able to step on a college football field next fall.

And if the amount of time Overton has spent in College Station is any indication, the Aggies are at least firmly in the competition for his services. 

Lebbeus Overton
Lebbeus Overton

Overton has taken three visits to College Station, with the most recent coming earlier this month.

The Aggies also appeared in his list of five finalists on Thursday morning, alongside Ohio State, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Oregon.

While there is yet to be an indication of a firm decision date or timeline, Overton will not have to abide by any sort of deadline, and will instead be able to enroll at his college of choice, whenever he sees fit. 

You can view the full scouting report for Overton from Sports Illustrated's John Garcia Jr. below:

Lebbeus Overton may have been the top-ranked defensive recruit in the class of 2023 when all was said and done, with a shot at being in the conversation for No. 1 regardless of position even. The pass rusher already has four years of varsity experience, terrorizing offenses off the edge with an elite first step, mature technique, and a frame he continues to grow into. Still far from his physical ceiling, Overton flashes as an athlete as much as he does as a pure pass rusher. How many defensive ends can redirect and track down No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter? Overton did in his last prep game, flashing spatial awareness along the way.

On Friday nights, where it counts most, Overton is coveted because of his athleticism, premium position standing as an edge rusher along with his acumen, not to mention the production. Beginning with a run on varsity as an eighth-grader in 2018, the new senior registered more than 100 tackles for loss and 50 sacks while pursuing top skill position prospects in the greater Atlanta area. Overton can attack as a true edge, from a stand-up stance, or even work inside with his hand in the dirt. Simply put, this is a special, high floor and high ceiling athlete that a defense can eventually be built around.

Lebbeus Overton
Lebbeus Overton

