2026 5-Star Lamar Brown Shares 'Love' for Texas A&M Aggies
Fresh off an unofficial visit to the Texas A&M Aggies, one of the top offensive linemen in the 2026 class wasn't shy when revealing his thoughts on College Station.
Lamar Brown, the five-star interior offensive lineman from Louisiana, quote tweeted a video of him enjoying his visit at A&M and revealed exactly how he feels about College Station.
"Love this place," Brown wrote on Twitter.
Brown, a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native, is currently projected to land with the Tigers, according to 247Sports' Zach Blostein. Brown is rated as a five-star in the 247Sports Composite, where he ranks as the No. 1 interior lineman in the class and No. 1 player from Louisiana. Which makes him the nation's 15th-best player overall.
In addition to playing football at University Lab, Brown also participates in track and field, where he became a Louisiana state champion in shot put.
With spring practice underway for the Aggies, Brown made the trip to College Station where he not only had the chance to meet and speak with the coaches. But also got an up-close look at what a spring practice looks like for the Aggies under head coach Mike Elko.
And this won't be the only trip Brown takes to College Station ahead of a potential decision. He's also set to back to Texas A&M on June 13th for one of his four scheduled official visits. He will also visit Miami, Florida State, and LSU.
As for his scouting report, 247Sports' Gabe Brooks believes Brown could project on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
"Bona fide two-way line-of-scrimmage prospect who could provide immense long-term potential from the interior of the offensive or defensive front," Brooks writes. "Projected to IOL as a physical, athletic difference-maker who could potentially fit as an exceptional center prospect."