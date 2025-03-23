Wade Taylor IV Reflects on Texas A&M Aggies Career After March Madness Exit
The No. 4-seeded Texas A&M Aggies fell to the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines 91-79 Saturday evening in their Round of 32 matchup, knocking the Aggies out of the NCAA Tournament and sending the Wolverines to the "Sweet Sixteen."
With the loss came the end of the Aggies' season, and the end of an era for Texas A&M Basketball that included players such as Wade Taylor IV and Henry Coleman III.
The two players have been crucial parts of the Aggies' NCAA Tournament teams the past three seasons, with Taylor IV going on to set the Texas A&M scoring record on the hardwood, surpassing Bernard King's record he set during the 1999-2003 seasons.
The young star point guard gave his insight as to what he would want his legacy to be as he looks towards the NBA.
"I would want it to be that I gave it my all every night, no matter what was said or what people thought," Taylor said. "I stood on tiptoes for these guys that I'm sitting with. I am forever thankful to them and the coaching staff that brought me here and that believed in me. We had a heck of a run these last four years. I am so proud of everything that we've accomplished."
Forward Henry Coleman III, who spent his freshman year with the Duke Blue Devils, transferred to College Station at the same time that Taylor began his true freshman season at Reed Arena.
The big man would go on to thank the university as a whole and how it impacted not just his life, but his fellow Aggie hoopers.
"Can I say one thing about Texas A&M as a whole? It's impacted our lives, truthfully changed all of our lives, and I think we're thankful for it," said Coleman III. "It's changed my life. We didn't hit every shot, we didn't get every rebound, we didn't get every steal, but we damn sure tried. That's one thing you'll never, ever say about this team is that we never tried."
As his era in College Station ends its chapter, Wade Taylor would state his excitement for next year, and also gave his thanks to the university.
"I'm super excited to see what Coach (Buzz Williams) and them have going on next year. I'm pretty sure that we will be hands on and making sure that we're locked in with them no matter who comes in as far as players," said the guard out of Dallas. "We're just thankful for the opportunity we've had at this school and what this school has done for our lives."