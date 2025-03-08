Texas A&M Aggies Among Four Finalists for Elite 2026 OL
And then there were just four. Elite 2026 offensive line prospect Lamar Brown has narrowed his recruitment down to just four schools as he begins preparations for his senior high school season.
As first reported by Hayes Fawcett, the No. 1 interior offensive linemen in the class according to ON3.com, will choose between LSU, Miami, Texas A&M, and Florida State. It is no coincidence that all four of those schools will have their chance to host Brown on an official visit this summer.
The Aggies and head coach Mike Elko will get their chance on June 13th. Which will come after visits to Miami on May 30th and Florida State the following weekend on June 6th. Then after visiting College Station, he will see the Tigers at LSU on June 20th.
While no date has officially been set, it is likely that a commitment could come soon after he completes his official visits in the summer.
Brown, a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native, is currently projected to land with the Tigers, according to 247Sports' Zach Blostein. Brown is rated as a five-star in the 247Sports Composite, where he ranks as the No. 1 interior lineman in the class and No. 1 player from Louisiana. Which makes him the nation's 15th-best player overall.
In addition to playing football at University Lab, Brown also participates in track and field, where he became a Louisiana state champion in shot put.
As for his scouting report, 247's Gabe Brooks believes Brown could project on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
"Bona fide two-way line-of-scrimmage prospect who could provide immense long-term potential from the interior of the offensive or defensive front," Brooks writes. "Projected to IOL as a physical, athletic difference-maker who could potentially fit as an exceptional center prospect."
Following Friday's decommitment from three-star safety Markel Ford, the Aggies have just eight commits in the 2026 class which currently ranks fourth nationally by ON3.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS: