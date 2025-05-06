4-Star Offensive Tackle Names Texas A&M in Final Five Schools
Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies could be on the verge of landing another potential asset to their offensive front.
Four-star offensive tackle Samuel Roseborough, out of Clearwater, FL, listed the Texas A&M Aggies as one of his five potential schools of choice, along with the Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles and the national champion Ohio State Buckeyes, per Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.
The On3 Industry Ranking currently spots the 6'5, 295-pounder as the No. 139 overall prospect in the class of 2026, and the No. 12 offensive tackle.
Roseborough will visit his home state school of Florida State on May 30, and is schedule to tour College Station one week later on June 6. Roseborough also has an official visit set with Texas on June 20, as the Longhorns will be hosting him two weeks after his Texas A&M visit.
He also received offers from programs like Alabama, Penn State, Florida, Washington, Auburn, Syracuse, Oklahoma, Michigan, Missouri and many more,
In an interview with On3's Chad Simmons, Roseborough laid out what all he admired about his five options, and when he got to the two Lone Star schools, he admitted his love for the state, the game day environments, and his relationship with A&M.
"With Texas and Texas A&M, I just love the state of Texas," Roseborough said. "I have a great relationship with the whole offensive line staff at Texas A&M. I like them and I love the environment out there on game day."
The four-star recruit is one that Texas A&M offensive line coach Adam Cushing would be happy to add to the front lines, and that the six-figure game day environment at Kyle Field would enjoy seeing clear the way for Marcel Reed or whoever sits under center for Mike Elko.