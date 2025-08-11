Can Texas A&M Break Its Initial AP Poll Curse?
No. 19 Texas A&M football always seemingly finds its way into the AP Top-25 to begin each football season. Whether it deserves to or not has been called into question recently.
Each year, the Aggies have been hyped up as one of the top teams in college football going into the season. They always have the talent on paper, and they are always about to put the whole thing together.
The Fightin’ Farmers have started the season in the Top-25 for the past seven years and have finished as a top-25 team only twice during that span, last in 2020. Will coach Mike Elko break the trend in 2025?
Could Texas A&M Finish its 2025 Campaign Ranked?
To predict Texas A&M’s 2025 finish, its 2024 schedule needs to be kept in mind. Last year, the Aggies went 8-5 with road losses to Auburn and South Carolina, home losses against Texas and Notre Dame and a loss in the Las Vegas Bowl to the USC Trojans. A&M had a strong home schedule and took advantage of it in victories over LSU and Missouri.
In 2025, the Maroon and White will face LSU, Texas, Notre Dame, Arkansas and Missouri on the road. If the Aggies want to remain in contention for the Top-25 at the end of the season, they will need to steal a win in three of their four major road games. On top of their grueling road schedule, the Aggies will host LaNorris Sellers and a dangerous South Carolina squad and a DJ Lagway-led Florida Gators, both games that could realistically go either way.
The litmus test for whether the Aggies have a shot comes early in the season. Their week three trip to South Bend, Indiana, to take on the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. If the Aggies can hold on against Notre Dame, they should fare well against the other opponents on their schedule.
If strength of schedule did not matter on the AP Poll, there would be no chance the Aggies would finish ranked. The quality of their losses and the strength of their schedule will play a major role in whether they find themselves in the upper echelon of college football teams come January. If Texas A&M can limit itself to four quality losses to its fellow ranked opponents, there is a world where the Aggies snap their unwelcome streak.
Texas A&M looked like it was going to buck the trend last year before it completely melted down in the last few games of the season. The Aggies will look to start hot and carry their momentum through the entire season with a Week 1 victory against the UTSA Roadrunners on Aug. 30.