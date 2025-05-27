5-Star Edge Set To Visit Texas A&M Aggies
Elite five-star edge Tristian Givens will make an official visit date with the Texas A&M Aggies, per 247Sports’ Andrew Hattersley.
Givens is the third-ranked edge prospect in the nation, fourth-ranked prospect in Georgia and the 23rd-ranked prospect in the 2026 class, according to his 247Sports profile.
In his two seasons at Columbus, Georgia’s Carver High School, Givens has recorded 30 sacks, including 18 during his sophomore season. In his junior campaign, he recorded 29 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.
On top of football, Givens also competes in track and field and basketball. In track and field, he participated in the long and triple jump his junior year. As for basketball, Givens helped lead Carver to the Final Four of Georgia’s AA basketball playoffs and averaged 8.4 points per game and nearly six rebounds.
“Linear edge rusher with some explosive take-offs and a high pressure rate that has a chance to bake into a true difference-maker up front,” 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins wrote. “Multi-sport profile and testing data aligns with most of the edge assassins being selected in the early rounds of the NFL Draft these days.”
On top of the Aggies, the edge rusher is set to visit Tennessee and Florida State within the first three weekends of June.
At six-foot-three, 215-pounds, Givens will need to put on a lot of weight to be an elite rusher at the next level. Prior to playing on the defensive front, Givens was a pass-catcher, using his length and athleticism to steal passes from defenders.
A commitment from Givens would bolster the Aggies’ 2026 recruiting class rankings from 247Sports. They currently hold the sixth overall class with 11 commitments.
Texas A&M will begin its 2025 regular season at Kyle Field against the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, Aug. 30.