Where Is Jimbo Fisher's Infamous 2022 Texas A&M Recruiting Class Now?
In 2022, there was certainly uproar in the college football world as Texas A&M ranked No. 1 nationally, having the best recruitment class after picking up eight five-star recruits. As that was almost three years ago, players have moved on from Texas A&M, as others have journeyed to the NFL.
It was a shock that Texas A&M had managed to land on top of the recruitment world in 2022 as their 2021 campaign was no more than ordinary as the Aggies went 8-4 for what seemed like the millionth year in a row.
The Aggies certainly had some highlights during the 2021 season though such as taking down No. 1 Alabama in a thrilling 41-38 victory in front of hundreds of thousands of fans. There certainly was something special about Aggieland though after Fisher and his staff reigned on top of the recruiting world by getting the best of the best.
In the fall of 2022, as all thirty of Texas A&M's recruits headed down to College Station for what was a very hopeful football season, was quite the opposite as the Aggies played a measly 5-7 season, including a historic loss to App State that shook up the college football world and set the tone for the rest of the season.
After the firing of Fisher in the late season of 2023, fans were shocked how such a high-level recruiting class could be performing so average. Little by little, the 2022 recruitment class began to move in their separate directions as the Aggies searched for answers.
Where are they now?
As the Aggies have not had the breakout season that they have been waiting for, players questioned why their hard work and dedication weren't producing positive results for the Aggies. Many players like Walter Nolen, Evan Stewart, and Conner Weigman all came out of high school as five-star recruits, yet never found their footing in Aggieland.
Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
Aggie fans were excited when Fisher secured Nolen, the overall No. 2 prospect in the 2022 class, due to his defensive ability, height and weight. The 6'3 defensive lineman from Tennessee played two seasons with the Aggies before transferring to Ole Miss in where he received All-SEC First Team honors for the first time in his career.
At Ole Miss, Nolen appeared in 13 games for the Rebels as he tallied 25 solo tackles as well as 6.5 sacks for a loss of 36 yards.
Evan Stewart, Oregon
Stewart, the No. 1 wide reciever prospect in the 2022 class committed to Texas A&M in which he was a rockstar for the Aggies, before moving on to Oregon. In two seasons with the Aggies, Stewart was incredible, leading with 649 receiving yards in 2023.
When Stewart made his decision to transfer, fans were disappointed because Stewart brought a new speed to the game which he showed in his debut season with the Ducks. Last season for Oregon, Stewart lit it up, scoring five touchdowns for Oregon, improving from just two the season before.
Conner Weigman, Houston
Finally, Weigman, the Aggie through and through who battled injuries as well as an up-and-down career, has officially hung up the Maroon and White as he makes his way to Houston. Weigman played three seasons with the Aggies, although he faced a brutal season-ending injury in his sophomore season, which allowed him to redshirt.
He had an up-and-down season in 2024, including a 33.3 percent completion rate against LSU, before Marcel Reed took over and left Weigman fighting for the starting spot. After much consideration, Weigman decided to continue his career with Houston, heading back to his hometown to hopefully lead the Cougars to a successful season.