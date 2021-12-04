Will Texas A&M Pursue QB Quinn Ewers?

Quinn Ewers has become one of the top quarterback prospects in the country after electing to leave Ohio State via the transfer portal. Per Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, the former top-tier QB is looking to return closer to home, considering Texas, Texas Tech and Texas A&M.

The Aggies might not be the front-runner for the former Buckeye, and for good reason.

According to Ryan Brauninger of TexAgs.com, Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher is not expected to purse Ewers at this time. Texas A&M's 2022 class currently features pocket-passing QB Conner Weigman from Bridgeland High School in Cypress.

“They are rocking with Weigman," the source said. "He’s the guy. Jimbo loves him.”

Ewers graded out as the No. 2 QB prospect during SI99's preseason rankings, trailing only behind Cade Klubnik (Clemson) of Austin Westlake. Weigman currently is SI99's No. 3 QB and No. 32 overall prospect.

Weigman is a two-sport player who is also expected to play for the Aggies baseball team under first-year coach Jim Schlossnagle.

Initially a Texas pledge, Ewers decommitted from the Longhorns following the firing of Tom Herman and decided on Ohio State. After a ruling was passed to allow athletes to capitalize financially on their name, image and likeness, Ewers reclassified to the class of 2021 and enrolled at Ohio State.

Ewers signed a deal with GT Sports Marketing for $1.4 million. He also signed with Holy Kombucha, a Texas-based beverage company.

Ewers played two snaps this season after the emergence of CJ Stroud, who is in the running for the Heisman Trophy after leading the Buckeyes to a 10-2 regular season.

The Aggies (8-4) could be in for an open quarterback competition this offseason. Week 1 starter Haynes King suffered a fractured leg in Week 2 against Colorado, leading to backup Zach Calzada to close out the season.

A&M also has 2021 QB recruit Eli Stowers, who moved to tight end this season after spring football. Weigman will enroll early following Early Signing Day on Dec .15.

