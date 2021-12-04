Quinn Ewers To Texas A&M?

Quinn Ewers is a player that every coach in the country should be after. Best believe Jimbo Fisher is one of them.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, and later confirmed by Sports Illustrated, Ewers informed Ohio State officials that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Per Thamel, the former top-ranked quarterback recruit is expected to consider Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

Ewers's decision to leave Columbus should come as little surprise following the Heisman-worthy season of starter CJ Stroud. The Southlake native enrolled early at Ohio State, leaving Carroll early to become the early trailblazer in the Name, Image and Likeness world.

Per reports, Ewers has made well over $1 million in NIL deals with a drink company and memorabilia. During his time with the Southlake Dragons, he graded out as the top QB prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.

The Aggies, who are 8-4 going into their bowl game, are hardly set at quarterback following the departure of four-year starter Kellen Mond.

Freshman Haynes King won the job during training camp, but a fractured leg in the second game sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Sophomore Zach Calzada was solid, but the Aggies struggled down the stretch.

Calzada, who authored an upset of No. 1 Alabama with a three-touchdown performance, finished the regular season with 2,185 passing yards and 17 touchdowns against nine interceptions.

The expectation is that Calzada will battle it out this spring with a healthy King and 2022 commit Conner Weigman should he elect to enroll early. A&M also as former top QB prospect Eli Stowers, who played tight end this season.

Ewers is considered to be one of the top QB prospects in recruiting history. Even with the upside of King, the experience of Calzada, and the addition of Weigman, Ewers will move the needle.

Should NIL play a factor in his recruiting, A&M continues to be a hot spot for players to find deals. Several Aggies signed with local and nationwide companies as sponsors and ambassadors.

Money talks. It talks loud in College Station.

The Aggies offer immediate SEC exposure if Ewers want to play at the highest level in college, plus plenty of competition in the QB room.

